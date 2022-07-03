Advertisement

Road closed after vehicle accident in Topeka

Eastbound traffic on SW 29th and Atwood Ave is currently closed after a single vehicle accident.
By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has closed off eastbound traffic on 29th St. from Atwood Ave. after a single vehicle accident on Sunday afternoon.

According to TPD, the accident took place around 1:00 p.m. and the driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Due to live power lines in the area, all eastbound traffic on 29th St. from Atwood Ave. will be closed off to traffic for several hours.

We will update this story as more details become available.

