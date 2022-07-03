KS high school teacher named finalist for national prize

COWLEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A high school teacher in Dexter, Kansas has been named one of 50 finalists from across the country for the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence.

Brian Kuntz, an industrial technology teacher at Dexter High School, will now advance to the second round of the competition where finalists will be asked to submit a short video describing an aspect of their teaching that illustrates excellence.

A final round of judging will then narrow the field down to 20 contestants and name five grand prize winners and 15 prize winners.

“To me, my shop during school time is like a factory running at its peak production. Either in the wood or metal shop, the machines drowning out the blasting radio is music to my ears. Sawdust in the air, sparks flying from a grinder, and projects getting built in the safest way possible. That is what it’s all about,” Kuntz said.

A total of $1.25 million in cash prizes will be awarded when the winners are announced in October. The five grand prize winners will each receive $100,000, with $70,000 going to their high school skilled trades program and $30,000 to the skilled trades teacher behind the winning program. The 15 additional winners will each be awarded $50,000, with $35,000 going to their high school program and $15,000 to the teacher.

The city of Dexter is located in Cowley County, in southeastern Kansas, and has a population of about 300 people.

