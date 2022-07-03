Advertisement

Emporia State football player passes away in cliff diving accident

Brexten Green. (Emporia State Athletics)
Brexten Green. (Emporia State Athletics)(Emporia State Athletics)
By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State University announced redshirt sophomore football player Brexten Green has died following a cliff diving accident at Grand Lake in Oklahoma on July 2.

“It’s a terrible day for Emporia State football and just a devastating loss for the Green family,” Emporia State football coach Garin Higgins said.

Green, an Oklahoma native, was getting ready for his second season at Emporia State. In 2020, he was named District A-3 Player of the Year as a senior after gaining 1,720 receiving yards and helped the Cashion Wildcats win a Class A State Championship.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his parents Brett and LaMae and the entire family,” Higgins said.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. Starting Tuesday, July 5, students or staff can seek support through Counseling Services from 11:00-2:00pm by walking in or calling at 620-341-5222.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Mark Lamberson. (St. Marys Police Department)
St. Marys police officer passes away on duty
Jennifer Johnson
AFFIDAVIT: Topeka crash victim neglected to point of sepsis, death
Two vehicles caught on fire after an accident at S. Topeka and University Blvd.
Fiery crash closes Topeka Blvd. near Forbes Field
From clothes, candles, and customized gifts, Hunter and Laine Boutique has something for...
A new Topeka boutique sells everything, but the kitchen sink
Stormont Vail Health celebrated one of its long-tenured doctors as he heads into retirement.
Long-time internal medicine doctor retires after 35 years

Latest News

Officer Lamberson is survived by his wife, children, and parents.
St. Marys police officer unexpectedly passed away on duty
The gift will help fund the house’s ‘Share-a-Night’ program and comes as part of the...
Topeka business donates large gift to help families
The Harbor Freight Tools for Schools program has awarded more than $6 million to over 100 U.S....
KS high school teacher named finalist for national prize
Sunday afternoon forecast