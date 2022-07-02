Topeka Man celebrates 107th Birthday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harold Feyh kicked off his birthday weekend with a pre-birthday bash celebrating 107 years old.

The bash was put on by The Legends at Capital Ridge, who were excited to celebrate their oldest resident at the facility on Friday, July 1st.

Feyh was celebrated with an abundance of friends and family.

Janice Bonini, Feyh’s daughter says her father enjoys being around people. “Well he loves people. He loves to talk, he loves to be with people, and he’ll go like here he’ll go out if he wants to see somebody, he’ll come out and go around and find somebody to talk to and he’s always been good about that,” Bonini says. “He doesn’t stay to himself, he’s always on the bright side.”

Resident Director, at the assisted living facility, Art Milbert, says, “We talk about his farming days, back in the 30′s during the dust bowl and during the depression, what it was like and how so much how much things have changed over time, but he loves to talk about his farming and his children and we have some very good conversations”.

There were balloons, cupcakes, decorations and even live music. Feyh says his morning got off to a bit of a grumpy start but the party changed that.

I asked Fyeh why he was grumpy. “Well it makes me feel better, I was kinda grumpy this morning. I don’t know, I guess something I took, or something I ate maybe,” he says.

Feyh says it made him feel better to see everyone come out for him, since he likes to be around people.

He doesn’t have a secret to long life but, he swears by vitamins and taking apple cider vinegar every night.

At 107, Feyh says he’s always happy to see another year. He will celebrate his actual birthday on July 4th.

