Saturday night forecast: Isolated storms this afternoon turning hot on the 4th

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rainfall amounts since yesterday evening range from 1-3 inches across the area. It was a good amount of rainfall for those that had it and should help keep everything green going into a very hot and humid week. There is a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorms this afternoon especially south of I-70 before rain chances diminish Sunday to very low chances.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower/storm. Lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with some patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Independence Day: Hot and sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

There is a chance for some patchy fog Sunday morning before we clear the skies and become mostly sunny by the afternoon. Sunday will be warmer than today and feel a little sticky. There is a very low chance for an isolated shower or storm Sunday into Sunday night, most will stay dry. South winds crank up on Monday and temperatures and humidity begin to soar. Highs Monday afternoon will be in the upper 90s and heat indices will be around 105º. Many people will likely be outside in the afternoon so be sure and stay hydrated.

Monday night will be warm and humid, but not too bad to watch some fireworks. Winds may still be a little breezy from the south at times, but the recent rainfall has put an end to any fire concerns. Tuesday is also hot and humid with identical conditions to Monday. There is a low chance for an isolated shower or storm Tuesday night into Wednesday but once again most places will stay dry, hot, sunny and humid. A better chance for isolated rain arrives Wednesday night, but still a low chance.

The hot and humid weather stays through Friday before we may see a change next weekend. A front may come through Northeast Kansas sometime next weekend providing for a slight cool down and several chances for scattered rain. This will change over the next week but the break will be nice after the hot and humid week we are expecting.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Independence Day is expected to be dry from rain, but still very hot and humid. Pay close attention to signs of heat exhaustion/stroke if you plan on spending the day outdoors. Drink water, find shade and wear light colored clothing. We expect the hot and humid weather to persist a couple days this week. Be ready to sweat.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.