Saturday forecast: Widespread rain this morning becomes more isolated by the afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Widespread moderate to heavy rainfall with embedded thunderstorms continues across much of northeast Kansas this morning. The activity will become more isolated by the afternoon. With the rain and clouds, temperatures will be cooler today with highs in the low 80s. There is a slight chance of storms tonight, mainly for areas near and south of I-70.

Sunday is forecast to be warmer with highs near 90°. Most places should be dry, but isolated showers and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out.

Hot and dry conditions are expected on Monday for Independence Day with highs in the mid to upper 90s under a mostly sunny sky. The air will be humid with heat index values near 105° during the afternoon. A breezy south wind through the evening may help clear the smoke from fireworks quickly.

Very hot weather is forecast to continue into the middle of next week with highs in the upper 90s.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Rain with embedded thunderstorms, especially in the morning. High 81. Winds E at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a chance of isolated thunderstorms. Low 68. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms. High 89. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20%.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph. Low 76.

Independence Day: Mainly sunny. High 95. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Low 78. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 98. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

