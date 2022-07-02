Advertisement

RCPD looks into reports of decades-old child sex crime

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers with RCPD are looking into a decades-old alleged child sex crime just reported to them.

The Riley County Police Department says around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, officers filed a report for child sex crimes that allegedly happened decades earlier.

RCPD said officers listed a now 36-year-old woman as the victim and a new 53-year-old man who is known to her as the suspect.

Officers said the alleged crimes include Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child, Aggravated Criminal Sodomy and Abuse of a Child.

RCPD has not released the identity of the suspect and has not indicated if he has been arrested.

