Nuisance hotline opens in Sedgwick County as fireworks celebrations begin

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Many of you will celebrate Independence Day by setting off fireworks, and the Wichita Fire Department wants to make sure you celebrate safely. Each year, the fire department sees injuries and fires caused by improper disposal.

“When you ever you do shoot those fireworks properly, wet them down put them in a bucket, keep them away from the house and be good neighbors, and just clean them up the next morning and don’t leave them out all weekend,” said Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz.

Also, remember to shoot your fireworks where you buy them. The rules are different for Sedgwick County and Wichita. Only fireworks tested and approved by the Wichita Fire Department are allowed to be shot off within the city limits. This means fireworks with sparks more than 6 feet high or anything labeled as “shooting flaming balls” are illegal.

“If you are shooting illegal fireworks then there’s a very good chance that you will have visitors from the Wichita Police Department and our Wichita Fire Department/Fireworks Patrol teams meeting you, issuing a $250 citation and confiscating your fireworks along with court fees. We just ask people to be good citizens of Wichita and follow the ordinance,” said Ocadiz.

If you have a noise complaint, Ocadiz reminds you not to call 911. Instead, call the Sedgwick County non-emergency hotline at 316-290-1011. The line is meant to receive non-emergency nuisances that do not pose a threat o life or property. The line is open July 1-5 from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Sedgwick County reminds residents to call its Non-Emergency number not 911 for noise and nuisance complaints over the Fourth of July weekend. (Sedgwick County)

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.