A new Topeka boutique sells everything, but the kitchen sink

From clothes, candles, and customized gifts, Hunter and Laine Boutique has something for everyone.(reina flores)
By Reina Flores
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -From clothes, candles, and customized gifts, Hunter and Laine Boutique has something for everyone.

“We have BBQ sauce, we have drink mixes, we have jewelry, we have a company out of Manhattan who has given us some exclusive products like baths and lotions,” said owner Sarah Caleb.

The inspiration for the shop stemmed from one dream and led to something bigger.

“This was supposed to be a hair salon, but I had to retire so it was going to be a half salon half boutique and when I found out that I had to retire, we decided to move forward with the boutique and it just evolved into this and seven months later here we are.”

Caleb says part of the reason they opened the boutique was to give back to the community and especially one local organization.

Along the wall of the store, you will find a section dedicated to the Capper Foundation that was 100% donated.

“100% goes back to the Cappers Foundation, all of the products were made by their patrons it gives them an opportunity to have a job and we just feel strongly about, that’s part of the reason why we opened the boutique in the first place, was for the community.”

Hunter and Laine has only been opened for one whole day, and some of the best sellers include BBQ sauce and clothing. But, Caleb says she was overwhelmed by the amount of support Topeka presented.

“I was blown away by how many people came out to support us we had people waiting at the doors at 8:15 a.m. and we locked the door at 7:30 p.m. and our hours were supposed to be 10 to 7,″ she said.

The boutique is located at 826 South Kansas Ave. They are closed Sundays and Mondays, but open from 10 a.m.-6:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

