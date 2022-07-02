Advertisement

MFD inspects all fireworks stands within Manhattan city limits

FILE
FILE(Submitted)
By Becky Goff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Each fireworks tent inside Manhattan city limits was inspected by a member of Manhattan Fire Department’s Risk Reduction team before being allowed to open and sell fireworks this weekend.

Risk Reduction team members double-check for appropriate entrances and exits from the tents, as well as making sure they have an adequate amount of fire extinguishers based on the size of the tent.

Fireworks tents are also required to have lighting inside to provide safe maneuvering within the tent when it gets darker outside.

Operators of the fireworks tents must display the inspection certificate, along with documentation on the tent showing the fire rating for safety.

Walkways and space for workers to restock fireworks must be free from obstacles and all-electric cords are to be covered to prevent trip hazards.

Thanks to Manhattan Fire Department for the assistance with fireworks safety information.

