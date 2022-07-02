KU Baseball adds two Kansas natives to roster

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - New KU Baseball Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald and his staff have wasted no time reloading the roster since taking over in June.

Fitzgerald has been described as a tireless recruiter, and in his introductory press conference said he was excited to recruit local talent in Kansas.

Two Kansas natives announced their transfers to the program today. Left-handed pitcher and Lawrence native Ethan Bradford has been a Nebraska Cornhusker for the past three years, but is trading the Big Ten for the Big 12 and coming home to be a Jayhawk.

But Bradford isn’t the only pitcher who announced his commitment to the program today. Right-handed pitcher JJ Tylicki, a Shawnee native, is coming to the crimson and blue from Cowley County College.

Two other recent additions announced over the last few days are catcher Cole Elvis, who is making the transfer from UC Berkeley, and infielder Jackson Cobb who is coming from Crowder College in Missouri.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.