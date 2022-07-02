Kansas Game Wardens to crack down on BUIs with Operation Dry Water

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Boaters will see extra Game Wardens on Kansas lakes over the Independence Day weekend as they crack down on boating under the influence.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says between Saturday, July 2 and Monday, July 4, Game Wardens will keep an extra eye out for those who may be boating under the influence during Operation Dry Water.

KDWP said ODW is part of a national effort to reduce accidents and fatalities due to boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs. While ODW is a year-round campaign, it said an increase in awareness and enforcement happens around July 4 - known for the potentially deadly combination of drinking and boating.

During ODW, KDWP said wardens will look for boaters with a blood alcohol content exceeding the state limit of 0.08%. It said the weekend will also include increased patrols, breathalyzer tests, life jacket checks and boater education.

The Department noted that boaters who are found to be impaired can expect to be arrested or face other serious penalties.

In Kansas, the Department said the consequences for a BUI include fines, jail and the loss of boating privileges.

For more information about boating regulations, registration, education or requirements in Kansas, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.