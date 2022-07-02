K-State partners with The Brandr Group for NIL support

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - On the one year anniversary of NIL becoming legal in college athletics, K-State announced it has established a group licensing agreement with The Brandr Group for all 16 of its teams.

The partnership aims to support K-State’s student-athletes with the tools and resources they need to make the most of and profit off their name, image, and likeness.

The Brandr Group is brand management, marketing, and licensing agency that has become one of the leading groups of its kind for over 50 college programs nationwide.

The list of schools partnering with them spans the Power 5 conferences and more, including powerhouses like Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Michigan, Ohio State, and more.

The group also manages the group rights program for the NFL, NBA , and MLB Players Associations within the college athletics landscape.

K-State student-athletes who elect to join the program will now have much more support and resources when it comes to inking NIL deals with outside companies and brands. Fans will also be able to purchase jerseys with the name and number of their favorite Wildcats who are a part of the program.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.