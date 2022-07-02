Flooding, sinkhole leave Morris Co. roads impassable

MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Morris County Sheriff’s Office says on Saturday, July 2, residents should drive with caution as several roads have become impassable due to flooding and a sinkhole.

Deputies said heavy rains have led to flooding in the area, leaving several roads impassable as water is over the road or the road is minimum maintenance and too muddy for vehicles to make it through. It said those roads are as follows:

Road 500 D-F

Road F 500-600

Road 400 D-F

Road 300 D-F

Road 800 D-G

The Sheriff’s Office also noted that a large sinkhole across G Avenue has caused its closure between 1200 and 1300 road. Deputies told 13 NEWS the hole is about 4 feet deep and 2-inches across.

Deputies have encouraged drivers to look for other routes and drive safely.

