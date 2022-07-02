Advertisement

DEVELOPING: Law enforcement called to incident north of St. Mary’s

Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office badge
Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office badge
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ST. MARY’S, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials have been called to a developing incident north of St. Mary’s.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office says just after 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, law enforcement officials were called to an incident north of St. Mary’s.

Currently, deputies said there is not believed to be a threat to the public.

This is a developing story, 13 NEWS is headed to the scene.

