DEVELOPING: Law enforcement called to incident north of St. Mary’s

ST. MARY’S, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials have been called to a developing incident north of St. Mary’s.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office says just after 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, law enforcement officials were called to an incident north of St. Mary’s.

Currently, deputies said there is not believed to be a threat to the public.

This is a developing story, 13 NEWS is headed to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.