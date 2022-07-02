Advertisement

Cuteness: Zoo welcomes baby porcupine to family

A Massachusetts zoo welcomes a baby porcupine. (Source: Zoo New England)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Massachusetts zoo has welcomed a baby porcupine.

Stone Zoo says the baby, believed to be male, came in at just one pound but is gaining weight and appears healthy.

The new family addition is the third porcupette for 9-year-old mom Prickles and 10-year-old dad Shadow.

Prehensile-tailed porcupines are born with soft quills that harden over time.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicles caught on fire after an accident at S. Topeka and University Blvd.
Fiery crash closes Topeka Blvd. near Forbes Field
Alejandro Alberto Espinoza-Hinostroza
Man arrested for raping mentally disabled victim
Wamego Police Chief Baker
Decision in former Police Chief’s appeal expected in three days
Stormont Vail Health celebrated one of its long-tenured doctors as he heads into retirement.
Long-time internal medicine doctor retires after 35 years
Jason Spaniol
Lawrence man arrested after Osage Co. traffic stop

Latest News

Police are searching for a missing mother and child after the bodies of 2 other children were...
Bodies of 2 of 3 missing kids found in Minnesota lake
A Massachusetts zoo welcomes a baby porcupine. (Source: Zoo New England)
Zoo welcomes a baby porcupine
Birthday club, July 2, 2022
Birthday club, July 2, 2022
FILE PHOTO - An order by a Houston judge earlier this week had reassured some clinics they...
Texas Supreme Court blocks order that resumed abortions