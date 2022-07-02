Court documents detail condition of Topeka dependent killed by neglect

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Prosecutors say a Topeka caretaker charged in her client’s death accepted Medicaid payments without providing the care she was contracted to.

Jennifer Johnson was charged last week with first-degree murder, mistreatment of a dependent adult, and making a false claim to Medicaid.

Hospital staff informed detectives Mauer had told them she hadn’t been taken care of in months. They supported that claim after examining her, according to court documents. Those documents detail the poor condition Andrea Mauer was in when she arrived at the hospital January 20 including open wounds and necrosis, being covered in dirt and feces, and sepsis caused by infection.

The criminal affidavit says Johnson initially denied seeing a care plan. She then told detectives two months later she had signed the employment agreement in question. Johnson also told police she had quit caring for Mauer, and that Mauer had continued to clock her in during that time.

Mauer was taken to hospice and later passed on January 28.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.