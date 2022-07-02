Advertisement

Charges for woman accused of human smuggling remain pending in 3 counties

Franklin Co. formalizes charges for chase
(File/KVOE)
(File/KVOE)(KVOE)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The woman accused of leading authorities on a 4-county chase that triggered a nearly 4-hour standoff at an Ottawa truck stop - all believed to have been due to human smuggling - has been formally charged in one county while charges remain pending in three others.

KVOE reports that formal charges against Rebecca Estrada, 39, of New Mexico, remain pending in Lyon Co. for a chase and alleged human smuggling incident which ended in a standoff in an Ottawa truck stop.

The chase started in Lyon Co. on June 25, along I-35 and continued through three more counties until Estrada stopped at a Love’s Travel Stop in Ottawa, jumped out of her vehicle, and barricaded herself from law enforcement in an unlocked semi-truck cab.

4-county chase, standoff land Colorado woman behind Kansas bars

However, Estrada has been formally charged with several criminal counts in Franklin Co. :

  • Aggravated Battery on Law Enforcement
  • Aggravated Assault
  • Aggravated Vehicular Burglary
  • Drug Possession

The New Mexico woman, originally though to have been from Colorado, has been accused of leading the chase, hitting a Franklin Co. deputy with her vehicle - which sent him to the hospital - and hitting two other cruisers before she allegedly locked herself in the cab triggering a nearly 4-hour standoff.

Authorities have also indicated that Estrada was involved in alleged human smuggling but have not offered details about that aspect of the case.

KVOE also reported that decisions on formal charges in Coffey and Osage counties remain pending.

Estrada is scheduled for a court appearance in Franklin Co. at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 7.

