$5K lost when suspect steals copper tube from Schwan’s air condenser unit

FILE
FILE(Submitted)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - About $5,000 in damage was caused when a suspect allegedly stole copper tubing from an air condenser unit at Schwan’s in Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department says around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, officers filed a report of theft and criminal damage to Schwan’s at 706 Pecan Cir.

Officers said a 32-year-old male suspect allegedly cut off and stole copper tubing which damaged an air condenser unit.

RCPD said the theft left Schwan’s with about $5,000 in damages.

