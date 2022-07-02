Advertisement

3-year-old boy dies after fall from 29th floor NYC apartment

Police said a boy died after falling from the 29th floor of a New York City apartment.
Police said a boy died after falling from the 29th floor of a New York City apartment.(Patricia Zumhagen via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A 3-year-old boy has died after falling from a 29th floor balcony of a New York City apartment building in Harlem.

A police spokesperson said responding officers found the injured toddler on Saturday morning lying on a 3rd floor scaffolding.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A police spokesperson said police believe the child exited through a window, but exactly how that occurred is under investigation.

Police are speaking with two individuals who were in the apartment at the time of the child’s fall.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicles caught on fire after an accident at S. Topeka and University Blvd.
Fiery crash closes Topeka Blvd. near Forbes Field
Alejandro Alberto Espinoza-Hinostroza
Man arrested for raping mentally disabled victim
Wamego Police Chief Baker
Decision in former Police Chief’s appeal expected in three days
Stormont Vail Health celebrated one of its long-tenured doctors as he heads into retirement.
Long-time internal medicine doctor retires after 35 years
Jason Spaniol
Lawrence man arrested after Osage Co. traffic stop

Latest News

Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office badge
DEVELOPING: Law enforcement called to incident north of St. Mary’s
FILE
MFD inspects all fireworks stands within Manhattan city limits
FILE PHOTO - An order by a Houston judge earlier this week had reassured some clinics they...
Texas clinics halt abortions after state high court ruling
FILE - Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news...
Uvalde schools’ police chief resigns from City Council