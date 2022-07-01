Woman dies in Cloud Co. semi accident

CLOUD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Arkansas woman has died following an accident involving a semi tractor trailer Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened around 3:50 p.m. about five miles west of Jamestown on K-28.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Vickie L. Fenner, 66, of Conway, Arkansas, was pulling a grain trailer through a 90 degree southbound curve when the tractor trailer overturned onto the driver’s side.

KHP says the big rig came to rest on its top in the east ditch.

Fenner was taken to Could Co. Health Center where she was pronounced dead. Officials say she was wearing a seatbelt.

