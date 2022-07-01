Advertisement

VIDEO: Police officers rush to save unconscious newborn baby at gas station

Louisville police shared a dramatic video of two officers helping save an unconscious baby at a gas station. (Source: WAVE)
By Dustin Vogt and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Police in Louisville helped prevent a situation involving a baby from possibly turning deadly.

The Louisville Metro Police Department reports its officers were at a gas station on Monday night when a man rushed inside and told them a baby wasn’t breathing.

WAVE shared a dramatic video from the department of the call involving officers Noah Cole and Nick Greene.

The video showed the two officers running out to assist the family. One of the officers performed back blows on the unconscious child until she began breathing and crying.

Police said baby Emma was taken to the hospital for evaluation and has since been taken home.

Family members thanked the officers for their work and said Emma is happy and healthy.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Fire Crews responded to the former Falley's Grocery store in east Topeka on Thursday for...
Arson suspected in east Topeka strip mall fire
25 deer uncovered in NW Kansas poaching investigation
Tracy Barr
State issues emergency suspension of McPherson daycare after provider arrested
Alejandro Alberto Espinoza-Hinostroza
Man arrested for raping mentally disabled victim
Cassie Holdon (left), Jazmene Hicks (middle), and Shaolin Love (right).
Three Topekans arrested in separate overnight firearm, drug crimes

Latest News

Lake Milford has been placed under an advisory for harmful algal bloom. (File)
Harmful algal advisory issued for Milford Lake
There were 11 dogs, nine of which were puppies, at the home when the fire broke out.
Woman, 11 dogs rescued from Ohio house fire
Heavy rain is expected Friday night and Saturday morning
Heavy rain is expected Friday night and Saturday morning
Charlie's Car Wash is now open at 1251 S.W. Ashworth Place in west Topeka. The location is just...
After more than a year of construction, Charlie’s Car Wash now open in west Topeka