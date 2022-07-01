Unified Government approves $12.5M settlement for Lamonte McIntyre

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Unified Government has unanimously approved an agreement to settle litigation and pay Lamonte and Rose McIntyre $12,500,000.

Lamonte McIntyre was wrongfully convicted and spent 23 years in prison for a double murder he did not commit.

Rose McIntyre is his mother.

According to KCTV5′s previous reporting and the agreement to settle, the McIntyres subsequently filed a lawsuit in 2018 seeking up to $93 million.

A mediation session was held yesterday, June 29. “The parties came to an agreement to settle all claims against all Defendants conditioned on the approval of the terms by the Unified Government governing body,” the agreement to settle says.

Tonight, the Unified Government gave that approval at a commission meeting.

Per the terms of the settlement, each party is responsible for their own court costs and attorney’s fees and expenses. It adds that the “Plaintiffs agree to dismiss the lawsuit against Defendants with prejudice.”

