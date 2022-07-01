Topeka man facing drug charges in Nebraska

RICHARDSON CO., Neb. - (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested after a traffic stop early Thursday morning in Richardson County, Nebraska.

According to MSC News, Renso Vazquez Cabanas was pulled over by deputies around 1:25 a.m. when they discovered he had three active warrants for his arrest in Nebraska. Cabanas had active warrants in both Richardson County and Otoe County, Nebraska.

Deputies found approximately 10 grams of methamphetamine during a search of the vehicle. Cabanas is currently facing charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of money during a drug crime, and obstructing a peace officer.

