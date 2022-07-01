Advertisement

Topeka man facing drug charges in Nebraska

Renso Vazquez Cabanas. (MSC News)
Renso Vazquez Cabanas. (MSC News)
By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHARDSON CO., Neb. - (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested after a traffic stop early Thursday morning in Richardson County, Nebraska.

According to MSC News, Renso Vazquez Cabanas was pulled over by deputies around 1:25 a.m. when they discovered he had three active warrants for his arrest in Nebraska. Cabanas had active warrants in both Richardson County and Otoe County, Nebraska.

Deputies found approximately 10 grams of methamphetamine during a search of the vehicle. Cabanas is currently facing charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of money during a drug crime, and obstructing a peace officer.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Fire Crews responded to the former Falley's Grocery store in east Topeka on Thursday for...
Arson suspected in east Topeka strip mall fire
25 deer uncovered in NW Kansas poaching investigation
Tracy Barr
State issues emergency suspension of McPherson daycare after provider arrested
Cassie Holdon (left), Jazmene Hicks (middle), and Shaolin Love (right).
Three Topekans arrested in separate overnight firearm, drug crimes
Former Wamego Police Chief Michael Baker has filed a grievance with the city over his firing.
Former Wamego police chief to attend appeal meeting Friday

Latest News

Alejandro Alberto Espinoza-Hinostroza
Man arrested for raping mentally disabled victim
A Nebraska man was killed in a crash Near Box Elder Friday night.
Reading man dies in wreck near Neosho Rapids
Semi Truck
Woman dies in Cloud Co. semi accident
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase