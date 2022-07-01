Reading man dies in wreck near Neosho Rapids
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Reading man has died in a single vehicle crash outside of Neosho Rapids.
KVOE Radio reports Douglas Cunningham, 42, of Reading was driving a car eastbound in the 2000 block of Road 170 when he crashed into a concrete culvert.
The accident happened around 7 p.m.
KVOE reports that officials are unsure of why Cunningham left the road. He was not wearing a seatbelt and pronounced dead at the scene.
