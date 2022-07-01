Advertisement

Reading man dies in wreck near Neosho Rapids

A Nebraska man was killed in a crash Near Box Elder Friday night.
A Nebraska man was killed in a crash Near Box Elder Friday night.(MGN Online)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Reading man has died in a single vehicle crash outside of Neosho Rapids.

KVOE Radio reports Douglas Cunningham, 42, of Reading was driving a car eastbound in the 2000 block of Road 170 when he crashed into a concrete culvert.

The accident happened around 7 p.m.

KVOE reports that officials are unsure of why Cunningham left the road. He was not wearing a seatbelt and pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Fire Crews responded to the former Falley's Grocery store in east Topeka on Thursday for...
Arson suspected in east Topeka strip mall fire
25 deer uncovered in NW Kansas poaching investigation
Tracy Barr
State issues emergency suspension of McPherson daycare after provider arrested
Cassie Holdon (left), Jazmene Hicks (middle), and Shaolin Love (right).
Three Topekans arrested in separate overnight firearm, drug crimes
Former Wamego Police Chief Michael Baker has filed a grievance with the city over his firing.
Former Wamego police chief to attend appeal meeting Friday

Latest News

Renso Vazquez Cabanas. (MSC News)
Topeka man facing drug charges in Nebraska
Alejandro Alberto Espinoza-Hinostroza
Man arrested for raping mentally disabled victim
Semi Truck
Woman dies in Cloud Co. semi accident
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase