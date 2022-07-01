Reading man dies in wreck near Neosho Rapids

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Reading man has died in a single vehicle crash outside of Neosho Rapids.

KVOE Radio reports Douglas Cunningham, 42, of Reading was driving a car eastbound in the 2000 block of Road 170 when he crashed into a concrete culvert.

The accident happened around 7 p.m.

KVOE reports that officials are unsure of why Cunningham left the road. He was not wearing a seatbelt and pronounced dead at the scene.

