Police: Shooting in Newark wounds 9; all expected to survive

Police say nine have been shot in Newark, New Jersey, including a teenager.
Police say nine have been shot in Newark, New Jersey, including a teenager.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Police say nine have been shot in Newark, New Jersey, including a teenager.

Acting Newark public safety director Raul Malave told reporters at the scene that all of the victims are expected to survive and police are searching for a vehicle believed to have been involved in the shooting.

Five of the victims, including a 17-year-old, brought themselves to a hospital.

Four other victims were taken to a hospital by emergency responders.

Officers responded to the shooting near the corner of Sheppard Avenue and Clinton Place at about 6:19 p.m.

They are looking for a white Honda Pilot that was stolen in Jersey City.

