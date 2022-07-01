Man suffers critical injures after falling into pond

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 61-year-old man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after falling into a pond west of Auburn Friday afternoon.

According to Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in the 8800 block of SW Valencia Rd.

Officials say parents of the victim called 911 after he fell into their pond. It’s not clear what he was doing that caused the fall.

The Sheriff’s Office says life saving measures were performed at the scene before the man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.