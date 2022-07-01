Advertisement

Long-time internal medicine doctor retires after 35 years

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health celebrated one of its long-tenured doctors as he heads into retirement.

Dr. Scott Teeter, an internal medicine specialist, is officially retiring after 35 years with Stormont Vail Hospital. According to Teeter, once he retires, he has plans to travel more and even has a hiking trip planned in Machu Picchu.

What Teeter says he would miss the most about the hospital is the people.

“The people definitely miss the patients, the staff, the comradery, my colleagues, all the physicians, nurses, administrators,” Teeter said. “Just all the people I really enjoy.”

However, he said he is still grateful for his time there.

“I just feel so thankful that everybody has embraced my practice and given me all the things that I have been given to live a wonderful life and provide for my family,” said Teeter.

Doctor Teeter has also agreed to lead the July 16 “Walk with a Doc” at the Washburn University campus, which will be located on the east side of the Lee Arena.

