Lawrence man arrested after Osage Co. traffic stop

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Osage Co. deputies arrested a Lawrence man for drugs found during a traffic stop.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies stopped Jason Spaniol, 44, Wednesday afternoon just north of a US-75/K-268/K-3 roundabout. Drugs and stolen property were found during the search. Spaniol was booked for possession of meth and, possession of stolen property, and a parole violation warrant.

