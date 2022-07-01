Heavy rain and storms likely tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A few isolated showers are possible this afternoon before numerous showers and thunderstorms develop over northeast Kansas tonight. Severe weather is not anticipated, but heavy rainfall is likely. The rain should continue into early Saturday before becoming more isolated by the afternoon. Rainfall totals of 1-2″ are likely across much of northeast Kansas with locally higher amounts possible, which could lead to areas of flash flooding.

With the rain and clouds, temperatures will be cooler on Saturday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Sunday is forecast to be warmer with highs near 90°. While isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday evening through Sunday night, most places should be dry.

Hot and dry conditions are expected on Monday for Independence Day with highs in the mid to upper 90s under a mostly sunny sky. The air will be humid with heat index values near 105° during the afternoon. A breezy south wind through the evening may help clear the smoke from fireworks quickly.

Very hot weather is forecast to continue into the middle of next week with highs in the upper 90s.

Today: A few showers, otherwise partly cloudy. High 88. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms with heavy rain, mainly after midnight. Low 68. Chance of rain 100%.

Saturday: Scattered thunderstorms with heavy rain, mainly in the morning. High 83. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Saturday Night: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 68. Chance of rain 40%.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms. High 89. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms. Low 74. Chance of rain 30%.

Independence Day: Mostly sunny. High 95. Winds S at 5 to 15 mph.

