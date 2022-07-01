Harmful algal advisory issued for Milford Lake

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Milford Lake, the largest man-made lake in Kansas, has been placed on a warning advisory for harmful algal bloom.

Milford Lake is located in the Kansas Flint Hills, just west of Junction City. According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, Milford Lake Zone C is on a warning level while Zones A and B are currently on a watch level advisory.

A warning status indicates that conditions are unsafe for human and pet exposure and contact with the waterbody should be avoided. A watch status means blue-green algae has been detected and harmful bloom is either present or likely to develop. People are encouraged to avoid areas of algae accumulation while keeping pets and livestock away from the water.

Blooms can move and develop quickly with wind and warm whether, so all lake visitors are advised to use caution and remain vigilant.

