Friday forecast: Cooler with isolated storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A frontal boundary is pushing through today which will lead to a wide range in highs from low 80s north to upper 80s-low 90s near I-35. This will also be the focal point for storms to develop especially by this evening.

As the unsettled weather pattern continues through Sunday night, Confidence still remains high late tonight into Saturday morning will be the highest chance for rain across all of northeast KS. Outside of this time frame it’s going to be monitoring the latest forecast and radar to find out where the isolated to at best scattered showers/storms are or will be.

While there does remain a low risk for hail/wind on some of the stronger storms, the main concern will be lightning but also the localized flooding risk. Take these risks seriously: If you hear thunder, seek shelter by heading inside and if you come across a flooded road, Turn Around Don’t Drown.

Normal High: 89/Normal Low: 69 (WIBW)

Today: Chance of showers/storms will be highest this morning and while a few isolated showers/storms still may exist this afternoon, most spots will likely be dry and we may even get some late day sun. Highs in the 80s. Winds E/NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Slight chance of storms before midnight with rain likely after midnight. Heavy rain is likely. Lows in the mid 60s to low 70s. Winds E around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Rain likely in the morning, more hit and miss with most spots dry in the afternoon with late day sun possible. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Winds E/SE 5-10 mph.

The rest of the holiday weekend will have low chances for showers/storms through Monday morning. The main concern for the 4th of July will be the heat/humidity with heat indices between 100-107.

The heat continues through at least Thursday with model uncertainty Friday through next weekend on whether it cools down or remains hot. There also remains some chances for showers/storms however confidence is low on exact details including timing.

Taking Action:

Through Monday morning, the bigger concern will be the t-storm chances but it’ll also be more humid than recent days. Highest chance of widespread rain remains late Friday night into Saturday morning. This also means that the evening forecast for any fireworks will have isolated storms with most spots dry through Sunday but dry Monday.

Heat is the primary concern on the 4th of July and for most of next week as well so make sure you’re staying hydrated and staying safe.

Hail/wind risk with storms mainly Friday night. Low risk with the storms this morning (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind risk with any storms during the day and Sunday night (SPC/WIBW)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.