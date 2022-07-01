Fiery crash closes Topeka Blvd. near Forbes Field

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are asking the public to avoid the area of SW Topeka Blvd. and University Blvd. due to an accident involving vehicles on fire.

The accident happened around 2:20 p.m. at SW Topeka and University Blvd. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says a semi-truck and smaller SUV were involved and at least two people were injured.

13 NEWS spoke with a man who said he was riding as a passenger in the SUV that stuck the gas tank of the semi-truck, which caused it to explode.

The intersection remains shut down as of 3:15 p.m. Friday.

This is a developing story.

