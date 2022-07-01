Advertisement

Fiery crash closes Topeka Blvd. near Forbes Field

Crews close SW Topeka Blvd. near Forbes Field Friday afternoon.
Crews close SW Topeka Blvd. near Forbes Field Friday afternoon.(WIBW)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are asking the public to avoid the area of SW Topeka Blvd. and University Blvd. due to an accident involving vehicles on fire.

The accident happened around 2:20 p.m. at SW Topeka and University Blvd. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says a semi-truck and smaller SUV were involved and at least two people were injured.

13 NEWS spoke with a man who said he was riding as a passenger in the SUV that stuck the gas tank of the semi-truck, which caused it to explode.

The intersection remains shut down as of 3:15 p.m. Friday.

This is a developing story.

