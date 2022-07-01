Advertisement

Bridge repairs on K-4 to begin July 5

Kansas Department of Transportation (File)
By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bridge repair project on the Oakland Expressway is scheduled to start July 5.

The bridge will span the Shunganunga Creek and is located north of the K-4/U.S. 40 junction. According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, traffic will be reduced to one lane and drivers should expect delays of up to 15 minutes.

Crews will work on the bridge Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the duration of the project, which is expected to be finished by late November.

According to KDOT, PciRoads will be the contractor for the repair project, which will cost $607,000 to complete.

To be informed of all road construction projects across Kansas, click here.

