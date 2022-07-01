After more than a year of construction, Charlie’s Car Wash now open in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After more than a year of construction work, Charlie’s Car Wash is now open in west Topeka.

The business opened Monday at its location at 1251 S.W. Ashworth Place, just east of S.W. Huntoon and Wanamaker.

General manager Lane Schartz said customers have been pleased with the service they’ve received in the first few days of business.

“It feels great to finally be open,” Schartz said. “Everyone that drives by the area has seen this has kind of been a process, but we’re really excited to be new to the community, and we’re excited to be here. It’s been a crazy, hectic week, but it’s so awesome to finally see some new customers.”

The car wash is located on the former site of the Coyote Canyon restaurant.

Schartz said he was “excited” to see the business open and to be able to interact with customers, many of whom have told employees that they’ve been waiting for Charlie’s Car Wash to open.

Schartz said supply-chain issues because of COVID-19 slowed the construction process a bit.

“It’s been about a year in process,” he said. “Getting parts and stuff like that due to COVID and all that stuff is still kind of a process, and we wanted to make sure when we opened, we opened right. We didn’t want to kind of halfway do it. We wanted to do it the way that we do it, which is taking care of our customers and giving them the best wash possible.”

Nonetheless, he’s glad to see the lights on at the business and cars and trucks getting cleaned on both the outside and inside.

He said Charlie’s Car Wash hasn’t had much trouble finding employees, though applications are still being accepted.

Charlie’s Car Wash, which is based in Salina, prides itself on customer service, Schartz said.

“When somebody gets to the end of the wash or the end of the interior cleaning and having them tell you ‘This is the best wash I’ve got’ or ‘I’m so excited to come back,’ that’s what makes the whole construction and everything worth it, definitely.”

Besides Topeka, Charlie’s Car Wash has locations in the Greater Kansas City area, Wichita and Oklahoma City.

For more information, visit www.charlies.com.

