Wednesday’s Child - Elijah

Wednesday's Child - Elijah
By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hugs and attention - just two things requested by our Wednesday’s Child this week.

Tonight, Lori Hutchinson introduces us to Elijah - a young man who needs a loving, forever family. She describes Elijah as curious and active, liking drawing, reading and learning how things work.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

