Water line projects to close N Manhattan Ave., 15th/Yuma intersection

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan will begin Phase 2 of two different waterline construction projects which will close various streets around the city during the first week of July.

The City of Manhattan says McCown Gordon and Kissick Construction will move to the next two phases of the waterline and storm sewer construction project on N Manhattan Ave. in Aggieville.

During the next phases, the City said N Manhattan Ave. will be closed from Bluemont to Little Moro and access to Moro St. will be maintained via Little Moro and W Laramie St., south of the Aggieville Parking Garage.

During Phase 2D, - which will begin Tuesday, July 5, and is expected to last until Aug. 5, - the City said Bluemont will also have lane closures. It has suggested that drivers use alternative routes for the one-month phase.

The City also said N Manhattan Ave. will remain closed both ways between the two Laramie St. intersections - as well as closed to northbound traffic from Fremont to E Laramie. It said primary access to the Aggieville Garage will still be from 14th St. via W Laramie, however, traffic is now able to leave and proceed east into Aggieville.

According to the City, drivers should expect moderate traffic and some delays. It said alternate routes and detours are recommended and marked.

The next phase of construction, 15th. and Yuma waterlines will also begin work next week starting on 15th St. north of Fort Riley Blvd. It said the project will extend through Yuma St.

During this phase, the City said the intersection of Yuma and 15th St. will be closed and will last about three weeks. It said access to local driveways and El Paso Ln. will also be restricted during construction.

The City noted that the later phase is part of the 2020 Water Line Improvements Project, which is meant to install new water lines and replace aging smaller ones to help improve water quality.

During this later phase, the City also said drivers should expect moderate traffic and some delays.

