WATCH: Close call as new memorial falls during installation at Gage Park

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were just about to finish installing Gage Park’s newest veterans memorial before a close call with disaster.

They were placing the third, and final, granite plaque honoring World War II veterans when it fell right out of their hands.

Nobody was hurt and the monument itself wasn’t damaged. Crews were able to get the plaque upright and finish the installation.

The entire project, including materials and installation, cost about $79,000.

