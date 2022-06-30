Washburn University says goodbye to longest-serving Regent in school history

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University has said goodbye to its longest-serving Board of Regent member in school history - Blanche C. Parks.

On Thursday, June 30, Washburn University President Jerry Farley recognized the extraordinary service of Blanche C. Parks as the longest-serving regent in the school’s history.

Farley said Parks earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Washburn and began her career as a member of the Board of Regents in 1993 where she continuously served until May 2022. A recent move out of her State Senatorial district required her to resign the position.

Under state law, Farley noted that mayoral appointees to the Washburn Board of Regents are required to live in the district they represent.

“Blanche has been an outstanding contributor to the board and to the university,” said Farley. “She has brought a strong sense of the mission of Washburn to the task and has helped us grow the university into the institution that it is today.”

The President said Parks is part of a family with deep roots in the community. In fact, he said she is one of eight members of the Parks family who claim WU as their alma mater, which began with The Honorable Sherman A. Parks, Sr., - the first Black appellate judge in Kansas. He noted that Sherman’s twin brother Sheridan and his son Sherman - Blanche’s late husband - were also alumni.

Farley noted that Parks earned her degrees in education and her son Michael earned his associate of arts and is pursuing a bachelor’s in criminal justice.

“We were fortunate to have her service for so many years,” Farley said, “because she is well-known in the community and is much in demand with other great organizations.”

Beyond her service to Washburn University, Farley said Parks has volunteered in the community as president of the YWCA of Northeast Kansas, as president of the Topeka Rotary Club, and as a board member for the Topeka Community Foundation, Brewster Place Retirement Community, the Washburn University Foundation and the Topeka Public Schools Foundation.

Farley indicated that Parks’ leadership also reached beyond Kansas as she served as Kansas Governor for Rotary International and represented the Sunflower Stae on the national board of the YWCA.

Professionally, Farley said Parks served in a number of management positions in the office of the State Treasurer - including working as the director of the Learning Quest College Savings Program. While she directed that program, he said it was ranked in the top five college savings programs in the nation by CNN - Money Magazine.

“My greatest honor was serving on the Washburn University Board of Regents,” Parks said. “This institution touches so many in the community and serving as a regent has been one of the highlights of my life.”

Parks said she has been honored to work with President Farley and has enjoyed their decisions to grow the campus to create a true residential college experience.

“This beautiful campus has been totally rebuilt and I have been amazed at the many changes,” she said.

However, Parks also noted that graduation is still her favorite time of year and that she still gets a thrill at seeing students’ faces and hearing the cheers of their friends and families.

“I have had a valuable and unforgettable experience working with wonderful people – regents, faculty, staff and, of course, our outstanding students,” she said. “Many people don’t know that serving on the board of regents is a purely volunteer position but it has been an honor to serve and I am much richer for the experience.”

