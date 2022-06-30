Advertisement

UWGT selects 2022 campaign co-chairs

The United Way of Greater Topeka selected Kansas Gas Service’s Lindsay Freeman and Kansas Housing Authority President Trey George as co-chairs for its 2022 campaign.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Way of Greater Topeka has selected its chair, or chairs, for the 2022 campaign.

Kansas Gas Service’s Lindsay Freeman and Kansas Housing Authority President Trey George were chosen as co-chairs this year. The United Way works every year to raise funding for its programs, working to provide for people’s basic needs and prioritizing early childhood education.

“They’re addressing needs that are often times overlooked or need additional funding,” Freeman, KSG’s State Manager for Community Relations, said.

“Those workplace campaigns create a huge revenue stream for the United Way, which then go back into the community to make those impactful goals happen,” George said.

You can donate, or find volunteering opportunities, at UnitedWayTopeka.org or by stopping by the office at 1527 SW Fairlawn.

