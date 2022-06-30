Advertisement

TPD to increase presence at red lights, intersections in July

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police Officers will increase their presence at red lights and intersections in July to ensure drivers around the Capitol City remain safe.

The Topeka Police Department says residents’ complaints about a recent increase in cars running red lights have not gone unnoticed.

TPD said traffic safety is one of the officers’ first priorities - so in July, one of the department’s many projects will be intersection safety.

The Department said drovers can expect to see a concentration of officers at various intersections throughout the city to reinforce safe driving practices.

TPD said a red light violation occurs when a vehicle drives beyond the white marked stop line or crosswalk and enters the intersection at the time or after the signal turns red.

Officers noted the rule does not apply to those areas in which a right turn on red is permitted only if the driver stops completely before turning on the red light.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John T. Good (left) and William L. Berardy (right)
Copper thieves cause est. $50k in damage to train, railcars in N. Topeka
TPD officer-involved shooting
KBI identifies man killed in TPD officer-involved shooting at railyard
Cassie Holdon (left), Jazmene Hicks (middle), and Shaolin Love (right).
Three Topekans arrested in separate overnight firearm, drug crimes
25 deer uncovered in NW Kansas poaching investigation
Derek Devlin, 37
Topeka man attempts to outrun meth arrest by hiding under nearby truck

Latest News

From left, Mayor Mike Padilla, Lisa LaRue-Baker and Sarah Fizell stand in front of artwork in...
Public invited to view local art in Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla’s office
QuoteWizard said Kansans are using 6% fewer gallons of gas than they did in 2021.
Study shows high gas prices, inflation impacting Kansans driving habits
Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers discussed the expansion of the ABLE regulations Thursday...
ABLE regulations for Kansans with disabilities to change starting Friday
Larry Hines
71-year-old arrested after crack cocaine, marijuana found during search warrant