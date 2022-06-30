TPD to increase presence at red lights, intersections in July

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police Officers will increase their presence at red lights and intersections in July to ensure drivers around the Capitol City remain safe.

The Topeka Police Department says residents’ complaints about a recent increase in cars running red lights have not gone unnoticed.

TPD said traffic safety is one of the officers’ first priorities - so in July, one of the department’s many projects will be intersection safety.

The Department said drovers can expect to see a concentration of officers at various intersections throughout the city to reinforce safe driving practices.

TPD said a red light violation occurs when a vehicle drives beyond the white marked stop line or crosswalk and enters the intersection at the time or after the signal turns red.

Officers noted the rule does not apply to those areas in which a right turn on red is permitted only if the driver stops completely before turning on the red light.

