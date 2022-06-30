Advertisement

Topeka Fire crews fight blaze at old Falley’s Grocery Store

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire crews are on the scene of a blaze at the old Falley’s Grocery Store.

Topeka Fire Department crews were called to the area of 6th and Carnahan Ave. around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday morning with reports of a fire.

Further reports indicate the blaze had started at the old Falley’s Grocery Store which now stands vacant.

This is a developing story. 13 NEWS is on the scene.

