Thursday forecast: Hot today, storms return tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be the hottest day of the week with highs a couple degrees warmer than yesterday. After today the attention turns toward the chance for on and off showers/storms tonight through the holiday weekend.

Confidence still remains high that Saturday will be the day with the highest chance for rain impacting your outdoor plans. This does not mean it will be a washout because there will be some dry time to enjoy being outside. That also doesn’t mean the other days won’t be an issue for your particular area. It’s just going to be a case of keeping an eye on the latest forecast and radar.

Highest risks with any storms will be lightning and locally heavy rainfall that may lead to flooding. There also remains a low risk for some storms to produce hail and strong winds but overall the severe weather threat will be low.

Normal High: 89/Normal Low: 68 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the 90s (upper 90s in north-central KS with low-mid 90s for most spots). Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Slight chance of storms before midnight in north-central KS, better chance of storms after midnight mainly north of I-70. Winds S/E 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: The risk of storms exists all day however the majority of the day will be dry. This will have to be a ‘see what the radar looks like in the morning’ and what the updated short term model is indicating for more fine-tuned details. Highs in the mid 80s to low 90s with the humidity slightly higher than what’s it’s been recently. Winds E 5-10 mph.

For the holiday weekend, the highest concern for showers/storms impacting any outdoor plans is Saturday and Saturday evening. As for temperatures, highs will likely be in the 80s Saturday, upper 80s-low 90s Sunday with low-mid 90s on the 4th of July. Heat indices will be about 5-10 degrees warmer than the temperature so by Monday heat indices could range from 98-106.

The heat sticks around next week with highs in the 90s (the only question is whether or not it’s more in the low 90s or upper 90s), with a couple storm chances mainly at night. This will need to be fine-tuned to see if any storms impact any daytime hours or not.

Taking Action:

Heat will be a higher concern today and especially the 4th of July. Make sure you’re staying safe. It’s easy to just enjoy the holiday weekend and not worry about your well being but please make sure you’re hydrating and drinking plenty of water if you’re going to be spending anytime outside no matter if you’re drinking any alcoholic drinks or not.

DO NOT cancel any outdoor plans for the holiday weekend but have a Plan B for Saturday to be inside for a more extended period of time. Sunday and yes even Monday just have a Plan B to seek shelter in case a storm passes through although it won’t be as widespread as Saturday’s potential. Remember it doesn’t have to be a severe storm to be a danger. If you hear thunder and/or see lightning, you need to seek shelter. Also make sure you’re not waiting until it rains because it might not, it might be a storm that just passes near you but you could still be close enough to be struck by lightning.



Mainly a wind risk in the evening, lower risk for hail (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind risk with any storms during the day and Friday night, highest probability of severe weather Friday evening (SPC/WIBW)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.