St. Louis man killed in vehicle-pedestrian crash along I-135 near Salina

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A St. Louis man was killed in a vehicle-pedestrian accident along I-135 near Salina on Thursday morning after the victim had walked away from the scene of a separate crash.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that David Pierre Jackson, 25, of St. Louis, Mo., was killed around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, after he was hit by an SUV while walking along I-135 near Salina.

KHP Trooper Ben Gardner said troopers were notified of a two-vehicle non-injury crash around 6:30 a.m. near mile marker 86 on southbound I-135 with one driver who walked south from the scene. Shortly after that, he said another crash was reported - this time involving a pedestrian and resulting in death.

Our @kshighwaypatrol Troopers are actively investigating these two crashes



Death notification is still pending



The single fatality is not a local resident



Further information will be posted on the KHP crash log when complete. https://t.co/RmHiZ1V2TB — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) June 30, 2022

The Crash log indicates a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Josiah Hein, 21, of Lincoln, Neb., struck Jackson as he was headed southbound.

The log also noted that Hein and his passenger, Kyle Gordon, 52, of Salina, were not injured in the accident.

KHP also said that Jackson’s next of kin was notified by the Missouri Highway Patrol later that morning.

The Highway Patrol has not released information about the first crash reported.

