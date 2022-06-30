Advertisement

Ski resort to retire ‘insensitive’ name

"Suicide Six" ski area is changing its nearly 90-year-old name due to its insensitivity about...
"Suicide Six" ski area is changing its nearly 90-year-old name due to its insensitivity about mental health.(WCAX)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH POMFRET, Vt. (CNN) – A small ski resort in Vermont is retiring its controversial name this summer.

It’s called “Suicide Six.”

With growing complaints about the insensitive nature of its nearly 90-year-old name, the owners are working on new branding.

On the resort’s website, it said it “embraces the increasing awareness surrounding mental health and shares the growing concerns about the insensitive nature of the historical name.”

"Suicide Six" Ski area is changing its nearly 90-year-old name due to its insensitivity about...
"Suicide Six" Ski area is changing its nearly 90-year-old name due to its insensitivity about mental health.(WCAX)

The website says the name originally came after the man who built one of the runs joked that skiing the steep trail would be suicide.

The ski area near Woodstock is best known for being the home of the Fisk Trophy Race, a rite of passage for competitive skiers.

A new name should be announced later this summer, well before the next winter ski season.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John T. Good (left) and William L. Berardy (right)
Copper thieves cause est. $50k in damage to train, railcars in N. Topeka
TPD officer-involved shooting
KBI identifies man killed in TPD officer-involved shooting at railyard
Cassie Holdon (left), Jazmene Hicks (middle), and Shaolin Love (right).
Three Topekans arrested in separate overnight firearm, drug crimes
25 deer uncovered in NW Kansas poaching investigation
Derek Devlin, 37
Topeka man attempts to outrun meth arrest by hiding under nearby truck

Latest News

Starting Friday, the three major U.S. credit reporting companies will stop counting paid...
Some medical debt is being removed from US credit reports
FILE - Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles as Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.,...
Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in, becomes 1st Black woman on Supreme Court
Search and rescue workers and local residents remove a body from under the rubble of a building...
Russian forces leave Snake Island, keep up eastern assault
FILE - The Supreme Court is guarded at dusk in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Supreme Court rules Biden can end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
Lindsey poses with her new kitten after it was rescued from a Pepsi machine.
Firefighters rescue kitten stuck inside vending machine at Walmart