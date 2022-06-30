Saint Mary’s man sentenced for Atchison Co. burglaries

ATCHISON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Saint Mary’s, Kansas man has been sentenced to just under seven years in prison for his role in a burglary spree in 2020.

Curt Vandevelde was found guilty on June 1 by a jury on all charges, which included aggravated battery of a residence, burglary of a motor vehicle, and three counts of theft.

According to MSC, on the night of the burglaries, a homeowner was awakened to find Vandevelde trespassing inside of their home before he fled. He was then reportedly found at a different crime scene, sleeping in a shed before he was awakened by homeowners and chased into a tree line.

The Atchison County Sheriff’s Office was able to track and locate Vandevelde through the use of its K9 officer.

