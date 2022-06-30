Residents invited to attend 2023 Shawnee County Budget Hearings
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County residents have been invited to attend the 2023 budget hearings for county departments throughout the first week of July.
Shawnee County says Commissioners will host the 2023 budget hearings which are set to begin on Tuesday, July 5, at 9 a.m. at the Courthouse in the Commission Chambers at 200 SE 7th St. Room B-11.
The County said Commissioners will hear from each department in 30-minute intervals and residents are encouraged to attend or watch online.
The County also noted that at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, it will host a public hearing on the 2023 Budget. It said the hearing is meant to gather community input about issues, priorities and fiscal matters before the final budget discussion on the Board and County Commissioners’ agenda for Thursday, Aug. 25.
The 2023 Budget Hearing Schedule is as follows:
- Tuesday, July 5
- 9 a.m. - Sheriff’s Office
- 9:30 a.m. - District Attorney
- 10 a.m. - District Court
- 10:30 a.m. - Department of Corrections and Community Corrections
- 11 a.m. - County Counselor
- 11:30 a.m. - Emergency Management
- Wednesday, July 6
- 9:30 a.m. - Valeo
- 10 a.m. - Extension Council
- 10:30 a.m. - Fair Association
- 11 a.m. - Stormont Vail Events Center
- 11:30 a.m. - Parks and Recreation
- 12 p.m. - Safe Streets
- Thursday, July 7
- 1 p.m. - Health Access
- 1:30 p.m. - Facilities Management
- 2 p.m. - TARC
- 2:30 p.m. - CRC/Aging and Social
- 3 p.m. - Helping Hands Humane Society
- 3:30 p.m. - Health Department
- Monday, July 11
- 1 p.m. - Keep America Beautiful
- 1:30 p.m. - Conservative District
- 2 p.m. - Planning Department
- 2:30 p.m. - Solid Waste
- 3 p.m. - Weed Department
- 3:30 p.m. - Public Works
- 4 p.m. - Human Resources
- 4:30 p.m. Audit Finance, General, Debt Services
- Tuesday, July 12
- 8:30 a.m. - Elections
- 9 a.m. - Treasurer
- 9:30 a.m. - County Clerk
- 10 a.m. - Board of County Commissioners
- 10:30 a.m. - Appraiser
- 11 a.m. - Register of Deeds
- 11:30 a.m. - Information Technology
- Monday, Aug. 22
- 5:30 p.m. - Public Hearing
To watch the hearings online, click HERE.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.