Residents invited to attend 2023 Shawnee County Budget Hearings

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County residents have been invited to attend the 2023 budget hearings for county departments throughout the first week of July.

Shawnee County says Commissioners will host the 2023 budget hearings which are set to begin on Tuesday, July 5, at 9 a.m. at the Courthouse in the Commission Chambers at 200 SE 7th St. Room B-11.

The County said Commissioners will hear from each department in 30-minute intervals and residents are encouraged to attend or watch online.

The County also noted that at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, it will host a public hearing on the 2023 Budget. It said the hearing is meant to gather community input about issues, priorities and fiscal matters before the final budget discussion on the Board and County Commissioners’ agenda for Thursday, Aug. 25.

The 2023 Budget Hearing Schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, July 5 9 a.m. - Sheriff’s Office 9:30 a.m. - District Attorney 10 a.m. - District Court 10:30 a.m. - Department of Corrections and Community Corrections 11 a.m. - County Counselor 11:30 a.m. - Emergency Management

Wednesday, July 6 9:30 a.m. - Valeo 10 a.m. - Extension Council 10:30 a.m. - Fair Association 11 a.m. - Stormont Vail Events Center 11:30 a.m. - Parks and Recreation 12 p.m. - Safe Streets

Thursday, July 7 1 p.m. - Health Access 1:30 p.m. - Facilities Management 2 p.m. - TARC 2:30 p.m. - CRC/Aging and Social 3 p.m. - Helping Hands Humane Society 3:30 p.m. - Health Department

Monday, July 11 1 p.m. - Keep America Beautiful 1:30 p.m. - Conservative District 2 p.m. - Planning Department 2:30 p.m. - Solid Waste 3 p.m. - Weed Department 3:30 p.m. - Public Works 4 p.m. - Human Resources 4:30 p.m. Audit Finance, General, Debt Services

Tuesday, July 12 8:30 a.m. - Elections 9 a.m. - Treasurer 9:30 a.m. - County Clerk 10 a.m. - Board of County Commissioners 10:30 a.m. - Appraiser 11 a.m. - Register of Deeds 11:30 a.m. - Information Technology

Monday, Aug. 22 5:30 p.m. - Public Hearing



To watch the hearings online, click HERE.

