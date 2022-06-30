RCPD warns drivers to take caution on stretch of Tuttle Creek Blvd.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - As KDOT makes changes to improve the safety of a stretch of Tuttle Creek Blvd., RCPD has warned drivers to take extra caution as they travel through the area.

The Riley County Police Department says there have been 144 crashes reported on the stretch of Tuttle Creek Blvd. between Marlatt Ave. and Seth Child Rd. Of those, it said 101 were non-injury accidents, 40 were injury, and three were fatal.

In 2022, RCPD said the county has already seen as many injury crashes in the first six months as it had seen in each of the last four years.

Officers have cautioned drivers traveling through the area to heed the following tips:

Do not speed

Use turn signals

Keep the proper distance from other cars

Pay attention to your surroundings

Check traffic coming from the opposite direction before entering an intersection

If the view is obstructed by another turning car, wait until they have cleared

RCPD said the Kansas Department of Transportation is making improvements to the area, but until those arrive, it said drivers should be vigilant while traveling through the area.

KDOT said a portable speed sign has been installed in the area and law enforcement will increase patrols while other interim improvements will be added before new roundabouts are built in 2024.

