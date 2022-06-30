Public invited to view local art in Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla’s office

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla says he’s long been a fan of art.

Now, he’s featuring the work of local artists in his office at City Hall.

The rotating exhibit features paintings, sculptures, pottery and photography from artists in the Topeka area.

Representatives from both the ArtsConnect and 785 Arts galleries in Topeka were on hand Thursday morning for the opening of the Mayor’s Art Initiative.

The artwork will rotate in the coming months, with quarterly shows already planned for 2023.

The first exhibit, which was unveiled at a media conference Thursday, is a “variety show” of mixed-media art. The various pieces of art are placed throughout the mayor’s office and have small cards identifying the artist and information about each piece.

In September, the show will open to the public at 785 Arts gallery & studio with an artist’s reception and work available for purchase by the public and will be available through the end of 2022.

Also hanging in the mayor’s office in late 2022 will be a selection of work from artists who have participated in the Aaron Douglas Art Fair in Topeka.

In 2023, there will be four rotating shows including: Living the Dream student artwork; Topeka Las Artes; Topeka Folk Art; and Topeka Native Land Acknowledgement.

Artists who wish to have their work considered for inclusion may contact Lisa LaRue-Baker, 785 Arts gallerist and lead curator for the Mayor’s Art Initiative, at 785arts@gmail.com.

785 Arts LLC is an art gallery and working studio located in the historic Columbian Building, 112 S.W. 6th Ave., in downtown Topeka. The gallery focuses on indigenous and Native American art and offers classes in various indigenous arts. More information can be found at www.785arts.com or on Facebook.

ArtsConnect, 909 N. Kansas Ave., works to promote the arts through building community connections and broadening the understanding of how the arts enhance the quality of life in Topeka. More information is available at www.artstopeka.com.

Those wishing to view the artwork in the mayor’s office are required to schedule an appointment in advance. To schedule an appointment or for more information, call 785-368-3895.

