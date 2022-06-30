Advertisement

Public invited to view local art in Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla’s office

From left, Mayor Mike Padilla, Lisa LaRue-Baker and Sarah Fizell stand in front of artwork in...
From left, Mayor Mike Padilla, Lisa LaRue-Baker and Sarah Fizell stand in front of artwork in the mayor's office at City Hall. The mayor and local arts organizations are sponsoring rotating art exhibits in the mayor's office that are available to the public by appointment.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla says he’s long been a fan of art.

Now, he’s featuring the work of local artists in his office at City Hall.

The rotating exhibit features paintings, sculptures, pottery and photography from artists in the Topeka area.

Representatives from both the ArtsConnect and 785 Arts galleries in Topeka were on hand Thursday morning for the opening of the Mayor’s Art Initiative.

The artwork will rotate in the coming months, with quarterly shows already planned for 2023.

The first exhibit, which was unveiled at a media conference Thursday, is a “variety show” of mixed-media art. The various pieces of art are placed throughout the mayor’s office and have small cards identifying the artist and information about each piece.

In September, the show will open to the public at 785 Arts gallery & studio with an artist’s reception and work available for purchase by the public and will be available through the end of 2022.

Also hanging in the mayor’s office in late 2022 will be a selection of work from artists who have participated in the Aaron Douglas Art Fair in Topeka.

In 2023, there will be four rotating shows including: Living the Dream student artwork; Topeka Las Artes; Topeka Folk Art; and Topeka Native Land Acknowledgement.

Artists who wish to have their work considered for inclusion may contact Lisa LaRue-Baker, 785 Arts gallerist and lead curator for the Mayor’s Art Initiative, at 785arts@gmail.com.

785 Arts LLC is an art gallery and working studio located in the historic Columbian Building, 112 S.W. 6th Ave., in downtown Topeka. The gallery focuses on indigenous and Native American art and offers classes in various indigenous arts. More information can be found at www.785arts.com or on Facebook.

ArtsConnect, 909 N. Kansas Ave., works to promote the arts through building community connections and broadening the understanding of how the arts enhance the quality of life in Topeka. More information is available at www.artstopeka.com.

Those wishing to view the artwork in the mayor’s office are required to schedule an appointment in advance. To schedule an appointment or for more information, call 785-368-3895.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John T. Good (left) and William L. Berardy (right)
Copper thieves cause est. $50k in damage to train, railcars in N. Topeka
TPD officer-involved shooting
KBI identifies man killed in TPD officer-involved shooting at railyard
Cassie Holdon (left), Jazmene Hicks (middle), and Shaolin Love (right).
Three Topekans arrested in separate overnight firearm, drug crimes
25 deer uncovered in NW Kansas poaching investigation
Derek Devlin, 37
Topeka man attempts to outrun meth arrest by hiding under nearby truck

Latest News

FILE
TPD to increase presence at red lights, intersections in July
QuoteWizard said Kansans are using 6% fewer gallons of gas than they did in 2021.
Study shows high gas prices, inflation impacting Kansans driving habits
Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers discussed the expansion of the ABLE regulations Thursday...
ABLE regulations for Kansans with disabilities to change starting Friday
Larry Hines
71-year-old arrested after crack cocaine, marijuana found during search warrant