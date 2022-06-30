Pool chemical issue closes Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center Thursday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center will remain closed on Thursday due to an issue with pool chemicals.

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says on Thursday, June 30, the Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center will be closed because of an issue with the pool chemicals in the water.

SCP+R noted that park maintenance staff have addressed the issue.

In the meantime, Parks and Rec. has encouraged residents to visit Blaisdell Family Aquatic Center in Gage Park or Midwest Health Aquatic Center at SW 21st and Urish St.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.