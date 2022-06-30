Advertisement

Pool chemical issue closes Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center Thursday

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center will remain closed on Thursday due to an issue with pool chemicals.

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says on Thursday, June 30, the Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center will be closed because of an issue with the pool chemicals in the water.

SCP+R noted that park maintenance staff have addressed the issue.

In the meantime, Parks and Rec. has encouraged residents to visit Blaisdell Family Aquatic Center in Gage Park or Midwest Health Aquatic Center at SW 21st and Urish St.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John T. Good (left) and William L. Berardy (right)
Copper thieves cause est. $50k in damage to train, railcars in N. Topeka
TPD officer-involved shooting
KBI identifies man killed in TPD officer-involved shooting at railyard
Cassie Holdon (left), Jazmene Hicks (middle), and Shaolin Love (right).
Three Topekans arrested in separate overnight firearm, drug crimes
25 deer uncovered in NW Kansas poaching investigation
Derek Devlin, 37
Topeka man attempts to outrun meth arrest by hiding under nearby truck

Latest News

Falley's Market fire
Arson suspected in east Topeka strip mall fire
Midday in Kansas
Topeka Fire Crews attempt to extinguish an arson fire inside the old Falley's Market on June...
Falley's Market Arson
FILE
RCPD warns drivers to take caution on stretch of Tuttle Creek Blvd.